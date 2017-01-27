Eastman Chemical Q4 Income Retreats 2%
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line declined to $336 million, or $1.51 per share. This was lower than $343 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $2.19 billion. This was down from $2.23 billion last year.
Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $336 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $1.59 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|78,06 $
|80,29 $
|-2,23 $
|-2,78%
|27.01./18:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2774321002
|889082
|80,48 $
|56,03 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|71,81 €
|-3,01%
|16:30
|München
|75,22 €
|+1,68%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|75,208 €
|+1,64%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|75,24 €
|+1,61%
|09:11
|Berlin
|73,33 €
|-1,62%
|18:22
|NYSE
|78,07 $
|-2,76%
|18:49
|Stuttgart
|71,97 €
|-3,20%
|16:50