Eastman Chemical Q4 Income Retreats 2%

27.01.17 00:11
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $336 million, or $1.51 per share. This was lower than $343 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $2.19 billion. This was down from $2.23 billion last year.


Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $336 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $1.59 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
78,06 $ 80,29 $ -2,23 $ -2,78% 27.01./18:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2774321002 889082 80,48 $ 56,03 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		71,81 € -3,01%  16:30
München 75,22 € +1,68%  08:00
Frankfurt 75,208 € +1,64%  08:03
Düsseldorf 75,24 € +1,61%  09:11
Berlin 73,33 € -1,62%  18:22
NYSE 78,07 $ -2,76%  18:49
Stuttgart 71,97 € -3,20%  16:50
  = Realtime
