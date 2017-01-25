East West Bancorp Profit Climbs 21% In Q4
25.01.17 23:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $110.73 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $91.81 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $110.73 Mln. vs. $91.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,55 $
|50,36 $
|1,19 $
|+2,36%
|25.01./23:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US27579R1041
|922137
|52,40 $
|27,25 $