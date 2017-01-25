East West Bancorp Profit Climbs 21% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $110.73 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $91.81 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $110.73 Mln. vs. $91.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71

