Erweiterte Funktionen



East West Bancorp Profit Climbs 21% In Q4




25.01.17 23:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $110.73 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $91.81 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $110.73 Mln. vs. $91.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,55 $ 50,36 $ 1,19 $ +2,36% 25.01./23:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US27579R1041 922137 52,40 $ 27,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 46,835 € +2,51%  25.01.17
Nasdaq 51,55 $ +2,36%  25.01.17
Berlin 46,585 € +2,29%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...