Each Year 8.8 Million People Die From Cancer: WHO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Each year 8.8 million people die from cancer, mostly in low- and middle-income countries, according to new WHO figures released Friday.





Ahead of World Cancer Day (4 February), WHO launched new guidance that aims to improve the chances of survival for people living with cancer by ensuring that health services can focus on diagnosing and treating the disease earlier.

One problem is that many cancer cases are diagnosed too late. Even in countries with optimal health systems and services, many cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when they are harder to treat successfully.

"Diagnosing cancer in late stages, and the inability to provide treatment, condemns many people to unnecessary suffering and early death," says Dr Etienne Krug, Director of WHO's Department for the Management of Noncommunicable Diseases, Disability, Violence and Injury Prevention.

