E.ON stock: It could go far up!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":

The E.ON stock has been trough a very exciting week. It went up only a few cent, but a lot has happened. The agreement for the acquisition of RWE subsidiary Innogy is coming to a close. Now, they even announced that there will be almost no job losses. This will increase the acceptance in Germany. Insofar the bank analysts‘ opinions seem ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.