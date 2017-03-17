E.ON To Get Gross Proceeds Of EUR 1.35 Bln From Capital Increase

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON SE (EONGY.PK) increased its share capital by partial utilisation of its authorized capital from 2.00 billion euros by 200.099 million euros to 2.201 billion euros by issuing 200.099 million ordinary registered shares with no par value.



The New Shares will carry full dividend rights starting from 1 January 2016.

E.ON SE said it will receive gross proceeds of approx. 1.35 billion euros from its capital increase.

In view of the impact by the payment of the risk surcharge to Germany's state-run nuclear fund in mid-2017, the purpose of the capital increase is to strengthen the equity and liquidity basis of E.ON SE.

As part of the transaction, E.ON SE has agreed to a 6 months lock-up period with respect to any transaction related to its shares, subject to customary exceptions, including offering its shares to its shareholders in the context of a scrip dividend.

The New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated markets of the Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich and Stuttgart stock exchanges with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without publication of a prospectus. Delivery and settlement is expected to occur on or about 22 March 2017.

