E.ON Stock Dips On Wider Loss; Sees Higher FY17 Adj. Earnings; Plans To Cut Debt

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shares of E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) declined around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the utility reported Wednesday a sharply wider loss in its fiscal 2016, attributable to Uniper spinoff and nuclear energy.



For fiscal 2017, the company projects higher adjusted earnings as well as increased dividend.

Further, E.ON plans to reduce economic net debt to about 20 billion euros from 26.3 billion euros over medium term. The possible measures to reduce debt include the sale of non-strategic businesses, among others.

E.ON also said it will pay about 10 billion euros into a state-run nuclear energy fund in mid-2017. This payment will be funded primarily with available liquid funds and securities. The company also announced more customer-centric setup and moderate workforce reduction of 3 percent to deliver permanent costs savings of 400 million euros annually by 2018.

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said, "2016 was a transitional year. The impact on our balance sheet marks a turning point and clears E.ON's way into the new energy world. It enables us to focus all our energy on our three core businesses: energy networks, customer solutions, and renewables."

For the year 2016, net loss was 16.01 billion euros, compared to loss of 6.38 billion euros a year ago. Net loss attributable to shareholders was 8.45 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 7 billion euros. Loss per share was 4.33 euros, wider than 3.60 euros a year earlier.

The latest results included impairment charges related to the successful Uniper spinoff of about 11 billion euros. In addition, accounting standards required E.ON to record about 3.6 billion euros in earlier currency losses. E.ON will also make a one-time payment of around 2 billion euros for the agreement with the German federal government on the funding of the country's phase-out of nuclear energy.

Adjusted net income was 904 million euros, compared to 1.08 billion euros last year. Factoring out prior-year earnings from businesses that have been sold, adjusted net income rose about 10 percent.

Adjusted EBIT fell 13 percent from last year to 3.11 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA dropped 15 percent to 4.94 billion euros.

Sales declined 11 percent to 38.17 billion euros from 42.66 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted EBIT between 2.8 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros, and adjusted net income between 1.2 billion euros and 1.45 billion euros.

Further, the company said its Management Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting that the company pay out a dividend of 21 cents per share for the 2016 financial year. E.ON intends to increase the dividend by about 45 percent and pay out a fixed dividend of 30 cents per share for 2017. The company aims to increase its payout range to 50 to 60 percent of adjusted net income, providing dividend growth for years after 2017

In Germany, E.ON shares were trading at 6.81 euros, down 2.98 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM