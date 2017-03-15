E.ON FY16 Loss Widens, Sees Higher Adj. Earnings In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) Wednesday reported fiscal 2016 net loss attributable to shareholders of 8.45 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 7 billion euros.





The latest results included impairment charges related to the successful Uniper spinoff of about 11 billion euros. In addition, accounting standards required E.ON to record about 3.6 billion euros in earlier currency losses. E.ON will also make a one-time payment of around 2 billion euros for the agreement with the German federal government on the funding of the country's phase-out of nuclear energy.

Adjusted net income was 904 million euros, compared to 1.08 billion euros last year.

Sales declined 11 percent to 38.17 billion euros from 42.66 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted EBIT between 2.8 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros, and adjusted net income between 1.2 billion euros and 1.45 billion euros.

Further, the company said its Management Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting that the company pay out a dividend of 21 cents per share for the 2016 financial year. E.ON intends to increase the dividend by about 45 percent and pay out a fixed dividend of 30 cents per share for 2017.

The company also announced more customer-centric setup and moderate workforce reduction of 3 percent to deliver permanent costs savings of 400 million euros annually by 2018.

E.ON will pay about ¤10 billion into a state-run nuclear energy fund in mid-2017. This payment will be funded primarily with available liquid funds and securities.

The company also plans to reduce economic net debt to about 20 billion euros from 26.3 billion euros over medium term.

