09.03.20 08:50
Folgende Instrumente wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name LU0029871042 XQ11 F.TEM.INV-T.GL.BD AMDISDL LU0029872446 TEPX Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds-F.U.S.Governm. LU0052767562 FT9C FTIF-F.USD Short-Term Mon.Mkt LU0152981543 FT9B Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds -T.Gl.Bd Fd LU0229943369 F7RB Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds -T.Gl.Bd Fd LU0229950067 F7RC Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds-T.Asian Bd Fd

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,082 € 14,082 € -   € 0,00% 09.03./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0029871042 971663 15,51 € 14,04 €
Werte im Artikel
14,08 plus
0,00%
8,66 plus
0,00%
14,09 plus
0,00%
14,27 plus
0,00%
9,32 plus
0,00%
7,87 minus
-1,15%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,082 € 0,00%  06.03.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 13,997 € +0,70%  09:26
Fondsgesellschaft 15,97 $ +0,13%  05.03.20
Hannover 14,36 € +0,07%  06.03.20
München 14,18 € 0,00%  06.03.20
Berlin 14,18 € 0,00%  06.03.20
Hamburg 14,15 € -0,42%  06.03.20
Frankfurt 14,02 € -1,61%  06.03.20
Düsseldorf 13,55 € -3,70%  09:16
