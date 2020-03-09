Erweiterte Funktionen
Templeton Global Bond Fund A. - EX TODAY: XQ11, TEPX, FT9C, FT9B, F7RB, F7RC
09.03.20 08:50
Xetra Newsboard
Folgende Instrumente wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name LU0029871042 XQ11 F.TEM.INV-T.GL.BD AMDISDL LU0029872446 TEPX Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds-F.U.S.Governm. LU0052767562 FT9C FTIF-F.USD Short-Term Mon.Mkt LU0152981543 FT9B Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds -T.Gl.Bd Fd LU0229943369 F7RB Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds -T.Gl.Bd Fd LU0229950067 F7RC Fr.Temp.Inv.Fds-T.Asian Bd Fd
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,082 €
|14,082 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.03./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0029871042
|971663
|15,51 €
|14,04 €
Werte im Artikel
14,08
0,00%
8,66
0,00%
14,09
0,00%
14,27
0,00%
9,32
0,00%
7,87
-1,15%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,082 €
|0,00%
|06.03.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|13,997 €
|+0,70%
|09:26
|Fondsgesellschaft
|15,97 $
|+0,13%
|05.03.20
|Hannover
|14,36 €
|+0,07%
|06.03.20
|München
|14,18 €
|0,00%
|06.03.20
|Berlin
|14,18 €
|0,00%
|06.03.20
|Hamburg
|14,15 €
|-0,42%
|06.03.20
|Frankfurt
|14,02 €
|-1,61%
|06.03.20
|Düsseldorf
|13,55 €
|-3,70%
|09:16
= Realtime
