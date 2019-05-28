Erweiterte Funktionen
Prometic Life Sciences - EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY: PJ2
28.05.19 07:40
Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt. The following instrument will be traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed. CA74342Q1046 PJ2 PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0374 €
|0,0374 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.05./09:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA74342Q1046
|931331
|0,63 €
|0,032 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0374 €
|0,00%
|17.05.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0387 $
|-1,02%
|24.05.19
|Stuttgart
|0,025 €
|-3,85%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|0,027 €
|-10,89%
|09:26
