EU's Dombrovskis Says Greek Deal Delay To Cost Everyone




16.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Delaying the agreement on the bailout for Greece will carry costs for all, and not just for Athens, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Thursday.


Lenders are forced to choose between working hard to solve the stand-off or to return to uncertainty that is dangerous, Dombrovskis said in an interview to the Greek news portal euro2day.gr.


"The choice is obvious," the top EU official said.


The Greek economy is performing better-than-expected and is on track to achieve the target of 1.75 percent primary surplus this year, Dombrovskis said.


Claiming that there is room for cautious optimism, the EU official blamed the International Monetary Fund of being 'very pessimistic' regarding the Greek economic situation.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



