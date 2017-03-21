EU Leaders To Hold Summit On April 29 To Adopt Brexit Guidelines

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A meeting of the European leaders will be held on April 29 to adopt the Brexit guidelines for the 27 member states, European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday.





Apart from its chief Tusk, the European Council consists of the heads of state or government of the member states and the European Commission President.

The UK government announced on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May is set to invoke the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on March 29, thus formally beginning the process of exiting the European Union and paving the way for talks on trade and future relations, which should conclude in two years.

Tusk said on Monday that he will present the draft Brexit guidelines to the EU27 member states within 48 hours of the UK triggering Article 50.

"Priority must be certainty, clarity for all: citizens, companies & member states," Tusk said on the microblogging website Twitter on Tuesday.

In the referendum held on June 23 last year, 52 percent of Britons voted to leave the EU in a historic and surprise move.

