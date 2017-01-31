EU Approves Novartis Drug Votubia On Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Novartis":

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the European Commission has approved Votubia or everolimus dispersible tablets as an adjunctive treatment for patients aged two years and older whose refractory partial-onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization, are associated with tuberous sclerosis complex or TSC.





Votubia is now the first approved pharmacologic therapy in all 28 member states of the European Union (EU), plus Iceland and Norway, specifically for the treatment of refractory partial-onset seizures associated with TSC.

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) may cause non-cancerous tumors to form in vital organs including the brain, kidney, heart, lungs, and skin, as well as resulting disorders such as epilepsy, autism, cognitive impairment, behavioral problems, and psychiatric disorders.

In the United States, everolimus is approved as Afinitor tablets for the treatment of adult patients with renal angiomyolipoma and TSC, not requiring immediate surgery. Afinitor tablets and Afinitor Disperz (dispersible tablets) are also indicated in the US in pediatric and adult patients with TSC for the treatment of SEGA that requires therapeutic intervention but cannot be curatively resected.

