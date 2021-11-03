Erweiterte Funktionen


EQT Infrastructure To Sell Its Stake In Fenix Marine Services




03.11.21 14:29
Finanztrends

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – EQT announced that the EQT Infrastructure III fund has agreed to sell its stake in Fenix Marine Services to CMA CGM for an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. Fenix Marine Services is one of the largest terminals in the Port of Los Angeles. The deal closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals.


