EQT Corp.: Steven Schlotterbeck Assumes Role Of CEO




01.03.17 13:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT) announced that Steven Schlotterbeck has officially assumed the role of CEO - taking over for David Porges who retired from the position, staying on as Executive Chairman of Board.

A similar leadership transition occurred for EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) and EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP), where Schlotterbeck also assumed the role of CEO for both companies.


Schlotterbeck recently announced his senior management team, the members of which are: David Schlosser was appointed Senior Vice President, EQT Corporation; and President, Exploration & Production; Lisa Hyland was appointed Senior Vice President, EQT Corporation; and President, Midstream; and also Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the general partner of EQT Midstream Partners. Rob McNally remains Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Lew Gardner remains General Counsel & Vice President, External Affairs. Charlene Petrelli remains Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. Blue Jenkins was appointed to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


