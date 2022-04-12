Erweiterte Funktionen
EQS Group - Whistleblowing increasing in volume
12.04.22 14:48
Edison Investment Research
EQS Group continues to increase in scale and ambition, extending its remit into sustainability technology alongside its existing cloud-based offerings in corporate governance and investor relations. The recent capital raise of €45m gross at €33.00 per share puts the group on a more solid financial footing as it pursues the major opportunity in whistleblowing solutions and gives Gerlin NV a 6.2% stake. Management has reiterated its medium-term target for FY25 of group revenues of €130m and EBITDA margins of at least 30%. Our forecasts indicate that this is demanding but achievable.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,50 €
|32,90 €
|-0,40 €
|-1,22%
|12.04./17:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005494165
|549416
|48,00 €
|29,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,50 €
|-1,22%
|17:03
|Frankfurt
|32,00 €
|+0,31%
|09:16
|München
|32,60 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|32,40 €
|-0,31%
|16:00
|Stuttgart
|32,30 €
|-0,92%
|16:30
|Xetra
|32,50 €
|-1,22%
|16:21
|Berlin
|32,50 €
|-1,22%
|16:39
= Realtime
