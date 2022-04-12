Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS Group - Whistleblowing increasing in volume




12.04.22 14:48
Edison Investment Research

EQS Group continues to increase in scale and ambition, extending its remit into sustainability technology alongside its existing cloud-based offerings in corporate governance and investor relations. The recent capital raise of €45m gross at €33.00 per share puts the group on a more solid financial footing as it pursues the major opportunity in whistleblowing solutions and gives Gerlin NV a 6.2% stake. Management has reiterated its medium-term target for FY25 of group revenues of €130m and EBITDA margins of at least 30%. Our forecasts indicate that this is demanding but achievable.

Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger 4,8 Mio. Pfund Uran-Lagerstätte - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.434% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,50 € 32,90 € -0,40 € -1,22% 12.04./17:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005494165 549416 48,00 € 29,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,50 € -1,22%  17:03
Frankfurt 32,00 € +0,31%  09:16
München 32,60 € 0,00%  08:01
Düsseldorf 32,40 € -0,31%  16:00
Stuttgart 32,30 € -0,92%  16:30
Xetra 32,50 € -1,22%  16:21
Berlin 32,50 € -1,22%  16:39
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
156 EquityStory, die Story stimmt 25.03.22
59 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 25.04.21
52 EquityStory AG Jahresergebnis. 12.08.20
40 Alternativen zum Börsenspiel au. 06.02.10
11 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 22.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...