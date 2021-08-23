Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS Group - Whistleblowing deadline fast approaching




23.08.21 06:22
Edison Investment Research

EQS Group’s H121 results were strong, showing robust increases in revenue and its customer base. Following its acquisition of Business Keeper in Q321, EQS is now well positioned to capitalise on the time-limited opportunity presented by the European Whistleblowing Directive. Achieving a strong foothold here will be key for driving SaaS customer acquisition, underpinning management’s ambitious short- and medium- term guidance.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte Val-d'Or
Neuer 366% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,80 € 45,80 € -   € 0,00% 23.08./10:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005494165 549416 46,60 € 20,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,40 € -1,30%  10:07
München 45,00 € +0,45%  09:16
Frankfurt 45,00 € 0,00%  09:16
Xetra 45,80 € 0,00%  09:14
Berlin 45,40 € -0,87%  10:19
Düsseldorf 44,80 € -1,32%  10:01
Stuttgart 45,00 € -1,32%  10:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE). 558% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
149 EquityStory, die Story stimmt 18.08.21
59 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 25.04.21
52 EquityStory AG Jahresergebnis. 12.08.20
40 Alternativen zum Börsenspiel au. 06.02.10
11 EquityStory AG erwirbt 25 Pro. 22.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...