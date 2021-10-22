Erweiterte Funktionen
EQS Group - Grasping the whistleblowing opportunity
22.10.21 13:47
Edison Investment Research
EQS has built a strong platform business in corporate compliance and investor relations, with growing recurring revenues. It is well positioned to capitalise on the time-limited expansion opportunity presented by the European Whistleblowing Directive, which has an implementation deadline of December 2021. Achieving a strong foothold here will be key for driving greater SaaS customer acquisition, underpinning management’s ambitious medium-term revenue and margin guidance.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,20 €
|39,60 €
|-0,40 €
|-1,01%
|22.10./15:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005494165
|549416
|48,00 €
|21,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,80 €
|-2,51%
|15:47
|Frankfurt
|39,20 €
|+3,16%
|09:16
|München
|39,40 €
|+3,14%
|08:00
|Xetra
|39,20 €
|-1,01%
|09:31
|Stuttgart
|38,80 €
|-1,52%
|15:53
|Berlin
|38,80 €
|-2,02%
|15:42
|Düsseldorf
|38,60 €
|-2,03%
|16:00
= Realtime
