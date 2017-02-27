EOG Targets 18% Crude Oil Production Growth For 2017

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) announced, for 2017, the company expects to grow total company crude oil volumes by 18 percent, assuming investment and dividend payments within cash flow at a $50 average oil price.



Capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to range from $3.7 to $4.1 billion, including production facilities and gathering, processing and other expenditures, and excluding acquisitions. The company expects to complete approximately 480 net wells in 2017, compared to 445 net wells in 2016. EOG anticipates flat to lower completed well costs in 2017 versus 2016 levels

The board declared a dividend of $0.1675 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable April 28, 2017, to stockholders of record as of April 13, 2017. The indicated annual rate is $0.67 per share.

