EMIS Group - Supporting a more proactive health service
22.03.22 07:20
Edison Investment Research
EMIS reported FY21 results ahead of our recently raised forecasts, with revenue up 6% y-o-y, adjusted operating profit up 11% and adjusted EPS up 10%. EMIS-X analytics is being adopted by both EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise customers, supporting a more proactive approach to healthcare, and enhancements to the platform underpin the company’s integrated care systems strategy. Reflecting FY21 performance and recent bolt-on acquisitions, we upgrade our adjusted EPS forecasts by c 3% in FY22 and FY23.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,58 €
|15,26 €
|0,32 €
|+2,10%
|22.03./09:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B61D1Y04
|A1CVN6
|16,90 €
|12,42 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
