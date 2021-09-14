EMIS Group - Commercialising recent investment

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":

EMIS reported H121 results ahead of board expectations and is on track to meet the company’s FY21 expectations. After a period of investment to develop the EMIS-X platform, and at least a year of diverting resource to support customers’ COVID-19 efforts, EMIS is now in a position to execute its growth strategy. Our revenue and adjusted operating profit forecasts are unchanged, with revenue growth accelerating to the lower end of the targeted medium-term 5–9% range from FY22.