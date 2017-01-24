EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Q4 Profit Climbs 89%
24.01.17 12:22
dpa-AFX
WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co.
(DD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $451 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $239 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $5.21 billion. This was down from $5.30 billion last year.
EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $451 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $5.21 Bln vs. $5.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,50 €
|67,45 €
|0,05 €
|+0,07%
|24.01./14:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2635341090
|852046
|72,58 €
|46,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|67,50 €
|+0,07%
|13:43
|München
|70,00 €
|+3,83%
|13:14
|Stuttgart
|68,235 €
|+0,58%
|12:22
|Berlin
|68,00 €
|+0,37%
|12:01
|NYSE
|72,78 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Hamburg
|67,50 €
|-0,25%
|08:13
|Hannover
|67,50 €
|-0,25%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|67,50 €
|-0,38%
|09:10
|Frankfurt
|67,50 €
|-0,44%
|10:47
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|48
|DER GUTE MELDUNGEN THRE.
|02.03.16
|52
|Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik
|12.01.09