EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Q4 Profit Climbs 89%




24.01.17 12:22
dpa-AFX


WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co.

(DD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $451 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $239 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $5.21 billion. This was down from $5.30 billion last year.


EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $451 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $5.21 Bln vs. $5.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.7%


