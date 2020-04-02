Erweiterte Funktionen
Leonteq - EFL: NOT EX TODAY
02.04.20 07:27
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CH0190891181 EFL LEONTEQ AG
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,36 €
|31,32 €
|0,04 €
|+0,13%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0190891181
|A1J642
|35,64 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|47
|Leonteq - Derivateplattform
|30.08.16