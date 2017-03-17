EDP Finance B.V. : Annual Financial Report

EDP Finance B.V.: Annual report 2016

In accordance with the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC as amended by 2013/50/EC and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the financial report at year end 31 December 2016 has been filed on 17 March 2017 with the Autoriteit FinanciÃ«le Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and is available on the internet site:

http://www.edp.pt/en/Investidores/publicacoes/relatorioecontas/2016/

Documents/EDP%20Finance%20BV%20Annual%20Report%202016.pdf

Source: EDP Finance B.V. via GlobeNewswire

