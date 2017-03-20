Erweiterte Funktionen


ECB's Visco Says Gap B/w QE Exit & Rate Hike Could Be Shorter: Report




20.03.17 12:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank may reduce the time it takes to raise interest rates after exiting quantitative easing, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said in an interview to Bloomberg Television on Monday.


Euro area interest rates are set to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases, according to the ECB guidance.


Such horizon could be shortened, Visco, who heads the Bank of Italy, told the broadcaster.


The policymaker also noted that policy measures including ultra low interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance are part of a single package.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:16 , dpa-AFX
UK PM Theresa May To Trigger Article 50 O [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE: Hannover Re [...]
14:10 , dpa-AFX
Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - [Redrow Group [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Pound Retreats As U.K. PM To Invoke Articl [...]
14:05 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG (eng [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...