ECB's Praet Says Inflation Outlook Does Not Warrant Change In Policy Stance




15.03.17 11:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area inflation is being driven by energy and food prices and underlying price pressures remain subdued, implying that there was no need for a change in the current monetary policy stance, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said Wednesday.


"Looking through recent volatility, the inflation outlook does not at this stage warrant a reassessment of the current monetary policy stance," Praet said in a panel discussion at the G-20 conference in Frankfurt.


Recent economic indicators suggest that the cyclical recovery may be gaining momentum despite risks such as elevated political uncertainty, the policymaker noted.


"Supported by monetary policy, the recovery is likely to continue and we have more confidence in the outlook," Praet said.


Downside risks around the growth outlook have become less pronounced, albeit remaining tilted to the downside, Praet pointed out. "Accordingly, we are no longer concerned about deflation risks," he added.


"At the same time, the recovery has yet to translate into a durable and self-sustained pick-up in inflation."


Unutilised resources still weigh on wage and price formation, causing underlying inflation pressures to remain subdued, Praet said. The ECB will not respond to short run fluctuations, he said.


Further, Praet stressed that inflation dynamics continue to be conditional on a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation.


"We still need to build sufficient confidence that inflation will indeed converge to this aim over a medium-term horizon and will remain there even in less supportive monetary policy conditions," the rate-setter said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


