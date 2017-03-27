Erweiterte Funktionen


ECB's Praet Says Eurozone Still Needs 'Very Substantial' Stimulus




27.03.17 15:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic recovery is firming, broadening and becoming more resilient, but underlying inflation is yet to signal a convincing upward trend, implying that the single currency economy still needs massive stimulus, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet said Monday.


"We need to look through the recent surge in inflation, which is driven by transient factors that will probably fade before long," Praet, who is the ECB chief economist, said in a speech in Madrid.


"Our conclusion that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term remains valid."


Eurozone recovery and inflation outlook are still predicated on the very favorable financing conditions that to a large extent depend on continued monetary policy support, Praet noted.


"Absent that quantum of support, the progress towards a sustained adjustment that we see in our projections is likely to be slower or even stall," he cautioned.


"Underlying inflation pressures still give scant indications of a convincing upward trend as domestic cost pressures, notably wage growth, remain subdued," Praet said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:12 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:07 , dpa-AFX
Amid Leggings Uproar, United Says Stricter S [...]
17:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: ACRON HELVETIA VII Immobi [...]
16:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Mitchells & Butlers Germany GmbH / A [...]
16:47 , dpa-AFX
Total Announces $1.7 Bln Investment To Expa [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...