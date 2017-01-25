ECB's Nouy Says Banks Must Adjust Business Models To Remain Profitable

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone banks must adjust their business models to remain profitable and improve their risk management and tackling of legacy assets, European Central Bank Supervisory Board Chair Daniele Nouy said Wednesday.





Low interest rates initially boost bank profits, but they do take their toll over time, Nouy said in a speech in Frankfurt. Further, banking regulation have been strengthened since the financial crisis to avoid future crises, she added.

Banks also need to adopt to the digital world, she said.

"In a nutshell, there are many structural changes under way," Nouy said.

"And banks should embrace what they can't avoid; they need to adjust their business models to remain profitable."

The policymaker noted that there was room for banks to become more efficient and consequently, more profitable.

Banking supervisors are exploring the drivers of profitability and will also assess how FinTech and Brexit developments might impact business models of banks in the euro area, Nouy said.

"It is of course not our job to prescribe new business models," Nouy said. "But we can and will challenge the existing ones."

She urged risk managers to take a long-term view and rein in excessive risk-taking in a low profit-high liquidity environment. She also stressed on compliance with relevant international standards.

Supervisors will also launch a multi-year review of banks' internal models this year with an aim to assess and confirm they are adequate and appropriate.

Further, Nouy urged banks to tackle credit risk by removing non-performing loans and free up balance sheets to improve their profitability. This will also enable them to extend more credit to the economy, she added.

The draft guidance on non-performing loans, that was published for consultation in September last year, will be finalized this year, she said. The guidance requires banks with high levels of NPLs to define and implement specific reduction targets.

