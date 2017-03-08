ECB's Draghi To Sit Tight Despite Rising Inflation

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rising inflation in the euro area is unlikely to prompt the European Central Bank to start signaling tapering as policymakers would prefer to wait to determine whether price pressures are set to remain and to avoid any uncertainty ahead of the crucial French and Dutch elections.





The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, is widely expected to keep all its three interest rates unchanged for an eighth consecutive policy session.

The announcement is due at 7.45 am ET on Thursday in Frankfurt and Draghi is scheduled to hold his customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET.

The main refi rate is currently at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is 0.25 percent.

The bank is also expected to retain its asset purchases of EUR 80 billion a month till March and to continue them at a reduced size of EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017.

Eurozone inflation climbed to a four-year high in February and at 2 percent it is above the ECB's target of "below, but close to 2 percent" for the first time since early 2013.

An energy price surge was behind the latest spike in inflation and the core inflation that excludes them held steady at 0.9 percent. This vindicates the ECB rate-setters doubt whether the price pressures are sustainable.

ING Bank economist Cartsen Brzeski, who expects no change in the policy stance this time, said any change to the outlook for core inflation will have more relevance for the path of monetary policy than twists in headline inflation.

Draghi is also set to present the latest batch of the quarterly ECB Staff macroeconomic projections on Thursday.

In December, the ECB Staff raised the growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent, while the outlook for next year was retained at 1.6 percent. For 2019 too, growth was predicted at 1.6 percent.

Inflation projection for this year was raised to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent. The outlook for 2018 was trimmed to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent. Price growth was forecast to be 1.7 percent in 2019.

The growth outlook faced downside risks and there were no signs yet of a convincing upward trend in inflation, Draghi had said while presenting the projections.

Euro area growth momentum remained intact in the final three months of 2016 with the 19-nation economy expanding 0.4 percent. Private sector growth hit a near six-year high in February with gains across the big-four economies.

Despite the positive signals on the growth front, most economists expect the ECB to continue its asset purchases throughout this year given risks such as the high political uncertainty. Any chance of tapering is seen only next year.

"A first step from the ECB when initiating a less accommodative monetary policy stance could be to remove its forward guidance," Danske Bank analyst Pernille Bomholdt Henneberg said.

Capital Economics economist Jennifer McKeown expects Draghi to reiterate the ECB plan to buy EUR 60 billion of assets per month throughout 2017 and to continue for longer if necessary.

"Purchases may well be tapered to zero in the first half of 2018, but we do not envisage any interest rate hikes before the end of that year," McKeown said.

