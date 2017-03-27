ECB Supervisor Says UK Banks To Be Given Specific Phase-in Time Post-Brexit

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UK banks will be provided specific phase-in time to operate in Europe after the country leaves the European Union, Sabine Lautenschlager, Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, said Monday.





While the EU and the UK have not started negotiating yet, both banks and supervisors must prepare for any potential scenario, Lautenschlager said in introductory remarks at the press conference held on the sidelines of the release of the ECB annual report on supervisory activities.

If there is a "hard" Brexit, UK banks might lose their European passport that gives them access to the single market and would have to seek another path, which most likely would be to obtain a banking licence in the an EU country, the ECB official said.

"To enable banks to comprehensively comply with our requirements, we will grant bank-specific phase-in periods," Lautenschlager said.

"In doing so, we will take into account the business activities and the risk profile of each bank."

The ECB will only grant licences to well-capitalized and well-managed banks and will not accept empty shell companies, Lautenschlager said. Any new entity must have adequate local risk management, sufficient local staff and operational independence, she added.

"We will be cautious of regulatory and supervisory arbitrage, and we will not take part in a race to the bottom in that regard," Lautenschlager said.

The financial sectors in the UK and the EU will remain closely connected despite Brexit, she added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to invoke the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on March 29, thereby triggering the formal exit process from the EU.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM