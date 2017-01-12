ECB: Some Policymakers Opposed QE Extension In December

Erweiterte Funktionen


12.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Policymakers, who were already skeptical regarding the European Central Bank's asset purchases, opposed prolonging the same and favored a scaling down of stimulus in the December rate-setting session, the bank said on Thursday.


In the minutes, which the ECB calls 'the account', of the December 7-8 Governing Council session, said two options were presented during the session - to continue asset purchases from April 2017 at the current pace of EUR 80 billion for an additional six months or to extend the programme by nine months until the end of December 2017 at a monthly pace of EUR 60 billion.


Very broad support emerged among members for the second option, the bank said.


In the meeting, the bank left all its three interest rates unchanged for a sixth consecutive session and retained its asset purchases of EUR 80 billion a month till March next year, but decided to reduce the size beyond that to EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017.


"A few members could not support either of the two options that had been proposed, while welcoming the scaling-down of purchases and other elements of the proposals, in view of their well-known general skepticism regarding the APP and public debt purchases in particular," the ECB minutes said.


