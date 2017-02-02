ECB Says Oil Price-led Inflation Spike Transient, No Impact On Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Strong acceleration in euro area inflation recently is largely led by oil prices and hence, is transient that will prompt policymakers to look through the same as it has no impact for the outlook for price stability, the European Central Bank said in a report released Thursday.





"As expected, headline inflation has increased recently, largely owing to base effects in energy prices, but underlying inflation pressures remain subdued," the ECB said in its first economic bulletin for the year. The bank releases the report eight times a year, two weeks after each policy session.

"The Governing Council will continue to look through changes in HICP inflation if judged to be transient and to have no implication for the medium-term outlook for price stability," the bank said.

In January, headline inflation accelerated to a four-year high of 1.8 percent from 1.1 percent, led by a jump in energy prices. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, was 0.9 percent in January, unchanged from December.

While the moderate rebound in global indicators continue, risks to the outlook for world activity remain on the downside and relate, in particular, to political uncertainty and financial imbalances, the central bank said.

The ECB expects the domestic-demand driven economic expansion in the euro area to firm further, going forward. The pass-through of its policy stimulus is supporting domestic demand and facilitating the ongoing deleveraging process, the bank added.

That said, the bank also expects euro area growth to be dampened by a sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms and remaining balance sheet adjustments in a number of sectors.

"The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside and relate predominantly to global factors," the ECB said.

Regarding inflation, the bank reiterated that there were no signs of a convincing upward trend in underlying inflation, thus maintaining its stance from the policy meeting in January.

"Looking ahead, the Governing Council confirmed that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is needed for euro area inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term," the report added.

The central bank affirmed that it stands ready to use all its tools if there if further deterioration in the outlook.

"If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration," the bank said.

The bank also pointed out that the strong increase in oil and energy prices since December 2016 will have an upward impact on changes in HICP inflation in early 2017 in addition to the cumulative impact of energy base effects of over 0.4 percentage point by February 2017.

The bank also said that the current economic growth in the euro area was broader than the recovery in 2009-10 following the financial crisis.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

