ECB Minutes: Members Agreed To Look Through Recent Inflation Upturn




16.02.17 14:24
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed to look through the energy-driven recent upturns in headline inflation, minutes of the ECB's policy session held on January 18-19 showed Thursday.


The Governing Council must carefully monitor potential indirect and second-round effects of the recent inflation spike, the minutes, which the ECB calls "account" of the meeting said.


Policymakers also agreed that it was imperative to maintain a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation for inflation pressures to build up and durably support headline inflation.


Otherwise, recent encouraging developments in inflation expectations and the prospects for a sustained adjustment in inflation towards the near 2 percent target could be put at risk.


"Therefore, the Governing Council was seen as well advised to remain patient and maintain a "steady hand" to provide stability and predictability in an environment that was still characterized by a high level of uncertainty," the central bank said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



