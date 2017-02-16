ECB Minutes: Members Agreed To Look Through Recent Inflation Upturn

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed to look through the energy-driven recent upturns in headline inflation, minutes of the ECB's policy session held on January 18-19 showed Thursday.





The Governing Council must carefully monitor potential indirect and second-round effects of the recent inflation spike, the minutes, which the ECB calls "account" of the meeting said.

Policymakers also agreed that it was imperative to maintain a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation for inflation pressures to build up and durably support headline inflation.

Otherwise, recent encouraging developments in inflation expectations and the prospects for a sustained adjustment in inflation towards the near 2 percent target could be put at risk.

"Therefore, the Governing Council was seen as well advised to remain patient and maintain a "steady hand" to provide stability and predictability in an environment that was still characterized by a high level of uncertainty," the central bank said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM