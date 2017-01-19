ECB Holds Rates Unchanged For Seventh Session

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged for a seventh consecutive policy session and maintained its asset purchases, confirming that they will continue at a reduced pace till the end of this year.





The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, left all its three interest rates unchanged. The main refi rate was kept unchanged at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate was held at 0.25 percent.

"The Governing Council continues to expect the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases," the ECB said in a statement.

The bank also retained its asset purchases of EUR 80 billion a month till March and to continue them at a reduced size of EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017. Asset purchases can be extended beyond December if necessary, until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim, the ECB added.

The net purchases will be made alongside reinvestments of the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase programme, the ECB said.

"If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration," the central bank said.

Draghi is set to begin his customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET.

