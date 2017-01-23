ECB Bond Purchases Caused 6.5% Devaluation Of Euro Since 2014: Bundesbank

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Bond purchases by the European Central Bank caused a 6.5 percent devaluation in the euro against the US dollar since 2014 till the end of last year, reports said Monday, citing a Bundesbank study.





However, the impact of asset purchases was small, the study added.

ECB President Mario Draghi has reiterated that exchange rate is not a monetary policy target, but was important for growth and inflation.

A weaker euro could help exporters, but also raise inflation via imports.

