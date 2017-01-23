Erweiterte Funktionen
ECB Bond Purchases Caused 6.5% Devaluation Of Euro Since 2014: Bundesbank
23.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Bond purchases by the European Central Bank caused a 6.5 percent devaluation in the euro against the US dollar since 2014 till the end of last year, reports said Monday, citing a Bundesbank study.
However, the impact of asset purchases was small, the study added.
ECB President Mario Draghi has reiterated that exchange rate is not a monetary policy target, but was important for growth and inflation.
A weaker euro could help exporters, but also raise inflation via imports.
