EBay Issues Q1 & FY17 Guidance
25.01.17 23:55
dpa-AFX
SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced for the first quarter 2017, the company expects net revenue between $2.17 billion and $2.21 billion, representing FX-Neutral growth of 4% - 6%, with non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.46 - $0.48 and GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.25 - $0.40.
For full year 2017, the company expects net revenue between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion, representing FX-Neutral growth of 6% - 8%, with non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $1.98 - $2.03 and GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $1.20 - $1.40.
eBay Inc. delivered gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $22.3 billion, increasing 5% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis and 2% on an as-reported basis.
Revenue for the quarter was $2.4 billion, up 6% on an FX-Neutral basis and 3% on an as-reported basis. In the fourth quarter, eBay added two million active buyers across its platforms, for a total of 167 million global active buyers.
eBay delivered fourth-quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations of $5.9 billion, or $5.31 per share, driven by a non-cash $4.6 billion income tax benefit related to a legal structure realignment, primarily impacting its international entities, as well as a $0.8 billion gain from the sale of its equity holdings of MercadoLibre, Inc. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $601 million, or $0.54 per share.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,23 $
|29,99 $
|0,24 $
|+0,80%
|26.01./00:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2786421030
|916529
|33,19 $
|21,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,13 €
|+0,82%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|28,284 €
|+1,85%
|25.01.17
|Xetra
|28,10 €
|+0,93%
|25.01.17
|Nasdaq
|30,23 $
|+0,80%
|25.01.17
|Stuttgart
|28,07 €
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|27,935 €
|-0,43%
|25.01.17
|Hamburg
|27,95 €
|-0,50%
|25.01.17
|Hannover
|27,95 €
|-0,50%
|25.01.17
|München
|28,115 €
|-0,51%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|27,95 €
|-0,52%
|25.01.17
