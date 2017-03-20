Erweiterte Funktionen

EBay Announces 'guaranteed Delivery' Service This Summer




20.03.17 17:10
dpa-AFX


SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. Monday announced that it will roll out "Guaranteed Delivery" in the U.

S. this summer that will provide guarantee delivery in 3 days or less on 20 million items.


Further, shoppers will also be able to search for and filter items by 1- and 2-day delivery.


"While the majority of items on eBay already ship within 3 days or less, as well as for free, Guaranteed Delivery will give shoppers even faster delivery options and the confidence that their items will arrive on time," said Hal Lawton, Senior Vice President of North America at eBay.


If a guaranteed item arrives late, the buyer can request to have their cost of shipping refunded or return the item at no cost. If the shipping was free, then the buyer will receive a coupon to be used towards their next eBay purchase.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



