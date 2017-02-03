EANS-Public Voting Rights: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT & S":

EANS-PVR: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of an Announcement according to art.



93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

Person/company obliged to make the notification: ----------------------------------- Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH Place: Wien State: Österreich

Additional Announcement regarding the Announcement of January 17, 2017.

1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name:Erste Asset Management GmbH City:Wien Country:Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): Erste Asset Management GmbH, ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 9.1.2017

| | | % of voting | | _ | | | % of voting |rights through | |Total_numberof| | |rights attached|financial/other|Totalof both in|voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | % (7.A + 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|_______________|______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | 4,99 % | 0,00 % | 4,99 % | 38.850.000 | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 5,03 % | | 5,03 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|

Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |_____________|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |AT0000969985_|_______________|______1.940.126|_______________|__________4,99_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1.940.126___________|_____________4,99_%_____________|

| | | | Number of | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| voting | % of voting | | instrument | | |rights that may| rights | | | | | be | | | | | |acquired if the| | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|________________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_______________|________________|

| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|_____________|

| | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |_directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) |_directly | | |______|_________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| | 1 |Erste Asset Management | | 4,90 %| | 4,90 %| |______|GmbH_____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |ERSTE-SPARINVEST | | | | | | 2 |Kapitalanlagegesellschaft| 1 | 0,09 %| | 0,09 %| |______|m.b.H.___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |______|_________________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare: ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Erste Asset Management GmbH. Diese Kapitalanlagegesellschaften (samt der Zweigniederlassung in der Erste Asset Management GmbH in Tschechien) verfolgen eine gemeinsame Stimmrechtspolitik für die von ihnen verwalteten Investmentfonds. Die in Punkt 8 angegebenen, gehaltenen Stimmrechtsanteile der Erste Asset Management GmbH und ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. werden nicht direkt, sondern von den Investmentfonds gehalten, die von der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaft verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaften.

Further inquiry note: Elke Koch, Director Investor Relations & Communications Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; e.koch@ats.net

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 A-8700 Leoben phone: 03842 200-0 mail: e.koch@ats.net WWW: www.ats.net sector: Technology ISIN: AT0000969985 indexes: WBI, Prime Market, VÖNIX, ATX GP stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English

