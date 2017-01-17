EANS-Public Voting Rights: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT & S":

Person/company obliged to make the notification: ----------------------------------- Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH Place: Vienna State: Austria

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft received a major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act from Erste Asset Management GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria about changes in their holdings of AT&S stock. According to that, Erste Asset Management GmbH and ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H. jointly hold below 5% (before: 5.03%, now: 4.99%) of the voting rights (total number of voting rights: 38,850,000) of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft.

