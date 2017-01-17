Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT & S":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


EANS-Public Voting Rights: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (english)




17.01.17 15:42
dpa-AFX


EANS-PVR: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of an Announcement according to art.

93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Release according to article 93 BörseG with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution


Person/company obliged to make the notification: ----------------------------------- Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH Place: Vienna State: Austria


AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft received a major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act from Erste Asset Management GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria about changes in their holdings of AT&S stock. According to that, Erste Asset Management GmbH and ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H. jointly hold below 5% (before: 5.03%, now: 4.99%) of the voting rights (total number of voting rights: 38,850,000) of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft.



Further inquiry note: Elke Koch, Director Investor Relations & Communications Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobil: +43 676 8955 5925; e.koch@ats.net



issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 A-8700 Leoben phone: 03842 200-0 mail: e.koch@ats.net WWW: www.ats.net sector: Technology ISIN: AT0000969985 indexes: WBI, Prime Market, VÖNIX, ATX GP stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,455 € 9,55 € -0,095 € -0,99% 17.01./17:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000969985 922230 13,94 € 9,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,50 € -0,46%  16:41
Berlin 9,45 € +1,58%  12:14
Düsseldorf 9,515 € +0,68%  09:41
Stuttgart 9,405 € +0,52%  08:03
Hamburg 9,481 € +0,12%  08:09
Hannover 9,481 € +0,12%  08:10
München 9,481 € +0,12%  08:00
Frankfurt 9,482 € +0,01%  16:41
Xetra 9,455 € -0,99%  16:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1658 AT&S ist sehr unterbewertet! 15:47
7 300% in einem Jahr bei AT&S 08.06.15
5 Löschung 03.03.11
1 Analystenverarsche in Reinkultu. 24.10.08
2 Kurssteigerungen trotz Ausstieg. 23.09.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...