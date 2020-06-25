EANS-News: ams AG / ams rejects media allegations of unlawful trading by ams management

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AMS":

------------------Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (25 June 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has taken note of today's media reports alleging investigations by the Austrian financial market authority into trading in ams shares by management.ams clarifies that it is not aware of any investigation by, or regulatory request related to, its employees, board members or the company and its subsidiaries by any financial markets or other authority. Today's reports make reference to historic allegations made by media outlets in 2019, Already back then ams clearly stated that it had no knowledge of any investigation by financial market authorities against any employee or board member of ams.ams has policies and procedures in place which govern employee, management and other trading transactions. They are reviewed regularly and compliance is actively monitored.###About ams ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology. ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs around 8,500 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https: //ams.com [https://ams.com/]Join ams social media channels: >Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/ company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/ /www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog]ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Rückfragehinweis: Moritz M. Gmeiner Vice President Investor Relations Tel: +43 3136 500-0 Fax: +43 3136 500-931211 Email: investor@ams.comEnde der Mitteilung euro adhoc --------------------------------------------------------------------------------Emittent: ams AG Tobelbader Strasse 30 A-8141 Premstaetten Telefon: +43 3136 500-0 FAX: +43 3136 500-931211 Email: investor@ams.com WWW: www.ams.com ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 Indizes: Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange Sprache: DeutschWeiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/106148/4634852 OTS: ams AGOriginal-Content von: ams AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell