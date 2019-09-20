EANS Adhoc: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.09.19 16:02
dpa-AFX

EANS-Adhoc: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Brigitte Kurz legt Vorstandsmandat


zurück und Andrew Thorndike wird als neues Vorstandsmitglied (COO) bestellt



Personalia


20.09.2019



Bregenz - Das Vorstandsmitglied Frau Mag.(FH) Brigitte Kurz (Finanzvorstand) hat


heute ihr Vorstandsmandat zurückgelegt. Im besten Einvernehmen mit dem


Aufsichtsrat scheidet sie per Ende Oktober 2019 aus dem Unternehmen aus.



Der Aufsichtsrat hat heute Herrn Andrew Thorndike zum neuen Vorstandsmitglied


bestellt. Andrew Thorndike wird als COO ab 1.10.2019 die Bereiche Product


Development, Supply Chain Management, Finanz- und Rechnungswesen, Controlling,


Legal, Investor Relations und IT leiten.






Rückfragehinweis:


Wolford AG


Maresa Hoffmann


Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258


investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com



Emittent: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft


Wolfordstrasse 1


A-6900 Bregenz


Telefon: +43(0) 5574 690-1258


FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410


Email: investor@wolford.com


WWW: http://company.wolford.com


ISIN: AT0000834007


Indizes: ATX GP


Börsen: New York, Wien, Frankfurt


Sprache: Deutsch





