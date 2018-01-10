EANS-Adhoc: Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. / Invitation to tender to the Issuer for purchase outstanding Notes (ISIN: XS0905658349) - ANHANG

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WTI Rohöl NYMEX Rolling":

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR durch euroadhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist derEmittent verantwortlich.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Kapitalmaßnahmen10.01.2018Lannach -ERDÖL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.Radlpaßstraße 6 | A -8502 Lannach | Tel. +43/3136/82 3 00 | Fax -DW 149|office@elg.at [office@elg.at]| www.elg.at [http://www.elg.at/]DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION (REVISED VERSION) OF ERDÖL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFTM.B.HPURSUANT TO ART 17 MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR)10 January 2018ERDÖL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H. ANNOUNCES ITS TENDER OFFER FOR ITS EUR500,000,000 2.750 % FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028On the terms and subject to the conditions set out in an Invitation Memorandumdated 10 January 2018 (the "Invitation Memorandum"), Erdöl-Lagergesellschaftm.b.H. (the "Issuer") invites the Holders of its EUR 500,000,000 2.75% Notes due2028 (ISIN: XS0905658349) (the "Notes") (in each case subject to invitation anddistribution restrictions set out below) to tender to the Issuer for purchasefor cash outstanding Notes at the Purchase Price (as such term is defined in theInvitation Memorandum) (the "Invitation"). The Issuer intends to accept validlytendered Notes up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 100,000,000 (the"Maximum Acceptance Amount").A summary of the terms relevant to the Invitation appears below:Description of Principal Amount Maximum Purchase Pricethe Notes ISIN Outstanding Acceptance per Note*Amount2.75% Notes due EUR 100,000,000 116.25 per cent.2028 XS0905658349 EUR 500,000,000 aggregate of the principalprincipal amount amount* excluding accrued interest in respect of the NotesRationaleThe Issuer intends to terminate the listing of the Notes in the Official Market(Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Official List of theLuxembourg Stock Exchange and to apply for the inclusion of the Notes in tradingon: (i) the Third Market (Dritter Markt) of the Vienna Stock Exchange which isnot a regulated market but a multilateral trading facility (MTF) operated by theVienna Stock Exchange; and (ii) Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchangewhich is not a regulated market but a multilateral trading facility (MTF),operated and regulated by the Luxemburg Stock Exchange (the "Re-listing"). TheIssuer is contemplating the purchase of the Notes to give Holders the chance toend their investments in the Notes prior to the intended Re-listing of theNotes. Notes acquired by the Issuer pursuant to the Invitation, may at theoption of the Issuer, be held, resold or cancelled.Purchase PriceThe amount payable to each Holder in respect of the Notes validly submitted fortender and accepted for purchase by the Issuer will be an amount in cash equalto (i) the Purchase Price for the Notes (expressed as a percentage) multipliedby each EUR 100,000 in principal amount of Notes tendered and delivered by suchHolder and accepted by the Issuer for purchase (rounded to the nearest EUR 0.01,with EUR 0.005 being rounded upwards), and (ii) Accrued Interest in respect ofsuch Notes.Minimum Tender AmountsThe Notes can only be tendered in the Invitation in the minimum denomination ofEUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR 100,000 thereafter.Maximum Acceptance AmountIf the Invitation is not amended, extended, re-opened and/or terminated by theIssuer, the Issuer will announce whether it accepts for purchase Notes validlytendered for purchase pursuant to the Invitation and the aggregate principalamount of such Notes (if any) at the Invitation Acceptance Announcement Time.The Issuer intends to accept validly tendered Notes up to such amount that theaggregate principal amount does not exceed EUR 100,000,000. If the aggregateprincipal amount of Notes validly tendered to the Issuer would result in anaggregate principal amount exceeding the Maximum Acceptance Amount of EUR100,000,000 all valid tenders will be cut on a pro rata basis to such extentthat the aggregate principal amount does not exceed the Maximum AcceptanceAmount.The Issuer is under no obligation to accept any Notes tendered for purchasepursuant to theInvitation.Notes acquired by the Issuer pursuant to the Invitation, may at the option ofthe Issuer, be held, resold or cancelled.Summary of Actions to be TakenThe Invitation begins on 10 January 2018 (the "Launch Date") and will expire at5.00 p.m. (CET) on 17 January 2018 (the "Invitation Deadline"), unless amended,extended, re-opened and/or terminated as provided in this Invitation Memorandum.The Issuer will only accept tenders of Notes for purchase by cash pursuant tothe Invitation that have been given by way of the submission of valid TenderInstructions in accordance with the procedures set out in the section"Procedures for Participating in the Invitation" of the Invitation Memorandum.To tender Notes on the basis of the Invitation, a Holder or the Intermediary orDirect Participant (as the case may be) through which such Holder holds itsNotes, must submit, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf to the TenderAgent, via the relevant Clearing System a valid Tender Instruction that isreceived by the Tender Agent by the Invitation Deadline in the manner describedbelow.The Tender Instructions must be delivered and received by Clearstream orEuroclear in accordance with the requirements, procedures, and on or prior tothe deadlines, established by it. Holders are responsible for informingthemselves of those deadlines and for arranging the due and timely delivery ofTender Instructions to Clearstream or Euroclear.The relevant deadline set by any intermediary or direct participant (asapplicable) through which Holders hold Notes or by Clearstream Banking, sociétéanonyme, Luxembourg ("Clearstream") and/or Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear")may be earlier than the Invitation Deadline.Tenders of Notes pursuant to the Invitation delivered by the Invitation Deadlinewill be irrevocable from the time they are delivered, except in the limitedcircumstances described in the Invitation Memorandumunder the heading "Amendment and Termination".Indicative Invitation TimetableThe times and dates are indicative only. The Invitation may be amended,extended, re-opened or terminated by the Issuer in accordance with the terms ofthe Invitation, as described in the InvitationMemorandum. Accordingly, the actual timetable may differ significantly from thetimetable below.Date EventLaunch Date. Invitation announced.Invitation Memorandum available (subject tothe offer and distribution restrictions set10 January 2018 out in "Invitation and DistributionRestrictions") from the Tender Agent.First date when Tender Instructions can bevalidly submitted to theTender Agent.Invitation Deadline17 January 2018, 5.00 p.m. (CET)Latest time for Tender Instructions to bereceived by the Tender Agent.Invitation acceptance announcement; Detailsof: (i) the final aggregate principalamount of the Notes validly tenderedAs soon as practicable after the pursuant to the Invitation; and (ii) theInvitation Deadline aggregate principal amount of Notesaccepted for purchase pursuant to theInvitation and the pro-ration factor, ifapplicable.Expected Settlement Date (subject to the24 January 2018 right of the Issuer to amend, extend, re-open and/or terminate the Invitation)Disclaimer:This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Invitation Memorandum.This announcement and the Invitation Memorandum contain important informationwhich should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to theInvitation. If you are in any doubt as to the content of this announcement orthe Invitation Memorandum or the action you should take, you are recommended toseek your own financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from yourstockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial,tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on itsbehalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other intermediaryor nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender Notes in theInvitation. None of the Issuer, the Raiffeisen Bank International AG (the"Dealer Manager"), Lucid Issuer Services Limited (the "Tender Agent") or any oftheir respective directors, employees or affiliates makes any recommendationwhether Holders should tender Notes in the Invitation. The distribution of thisannouncement and/or the Invitation Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may berestricted by law (see the invitation and distribution restrictions referred tobelow). Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the InvitationMemorandum come are required by the Issuer, the Dealer Manager and the TenderAgent to inform themselves about, and to observe any such restriction.Invitation and Distribution Restrictions:Neither the Invitation Memorandum nor this announcement does constitute an offerto buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes (and tenders of Notes inthe Invitation will not be accepted from Holders) in any jurisdiction orcircumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In anyjurisdiction where the securities regulations or other laws require theInvitation to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager orany of its respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in suchjurisdiction, the Invitation shall be deemed to be made on behalf of the Issuerin such jurisdiction by the Dealer Manager or respective affiliate, as the casemay be.Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H.a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) underAustrian law, with itsregistered office at Radlpaßstraße 6, 8502 Lannach, Austria and registered withthe regional court for civil law matters (Landesgericht für Zivilrechtssachen)Graz under FN 69684b;Notes of the Issuer are admitted to trading on the following regulated markets:Official Market (AmtlicherHandel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Official List of the LuxembourgStock Exchange. For more information, please contact:Investor RelationsName: Thomas GaalTel: +43 3136 82300 210E-mail: investor.relations@elg.at [investor.relations@elg.at]Internet: www.elg.at/investor-relations.html [http://www.elg.at/investor-relations.html]Rückfragehinweis:Mag. Friedrich WiesauerErdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H.The Austrian Stockholding CompanyA-8502 Lannach, Radlpaßstraße 6Tel.: +43/(0)3136/82300-211, Fax DW: 249Handy: +43/(0)664/1629389E-Mail: friedrich.wiesauer@elg.atWeb: http://www.elg.atEnde der Mitteilung euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Anhänge zur Meldung:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/3418/0/10095169/0/ELG_Tender_2018_--Ad_hoc_Announcment_-_final_cleaned.pdfEmittent: Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H.Radlpaßstraße 6A-8502 LannachTelefon: +43 3136 82300-0FAX: +43 3136 82300-149Email: office@elg.atWWW: http://www.elg.atISIN: XS0905658349Indizes:Börsen: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, WienSprache: DeutschOriginal-Content von: Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H., übermittelt durch news aktuell