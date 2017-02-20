Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Schlabach Branch Recalls Assorted Cheese Items




20.02.17 06:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Schlabach branch issued a recall on various Cheeses and cheese containing items due to the potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.


Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, this infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.


Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Schlabach Branch was notified by their supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, that various cheese product they received may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no illnesses or issues reported regarding consumption of this product to date.


These recalled items were distributed to over 20 states in the U.S.


