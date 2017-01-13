Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Retail Sales Rise For Second Month




13.01.17 08:33
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch Retail sales grew for the second consecutive month in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.


Retail trade turnover rose 4.5 percent year-over-year in November, slower than October's 5.4 percent climb in the prior month. In September, sales showed no variations.


Similarly, retail sales volume gained 3.5 percent in November from a year ago.


Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco registered a growth of 2.1 percent in November. The turnover of shops in non-food sector also increased by 4.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges B [...]
09:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: alstria office REI [...]
09:45 , dpa-AFX
Romania Q3 Economic Growth Eases As Esti [...]
09:44 , dpa-AFX
Spanien: Verbraucherpreise steigen wie erwarte [...]
09:40 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mostly Lower As Trump Optimi [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...