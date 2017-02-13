Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Retail Sales Growth Slows For Second Month




13.02.17 07:40
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.


Retail trade turnover rose 2.7 percent year-over-year in December, much slower than the 4.6 percent climb in November. It was the eighth successive monthly gain.


Retail sales volume grew 1.1 percent in December from a year ago.


Sales of food products went up 2.4 percent annually in December and those of non-food products increased by 0.5 percent.


For the whole year 2016, total retail sales advanced 1.9 percent compared to a 1.4 percent rise in 2015. Moreover, this was the highest sales growth in eight years.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: quirion - eine Marke der quirin bank AG [...]
09:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Neue Biomarker für die Darmkreb [...]
08:53 , dpa-AFX
Pound Rises Against Most Majors
08:51 , dpa-AFX
European Stocks Seen Higher After Trump-Ab [...]
08:46 , dpa-AFX
Sweden Jobless Rate Remains Stable In Janua [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...