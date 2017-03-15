Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Retail Sales Growth Improves In January




15.03.17 07:14
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth accelerated in January, after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.


Retail trade turnover climbed 5.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.8 percent gain in December. The measure has been rising since May 2016.


The volume of retail sales grew 3.2 percent in January from a year ago.


Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco recorded a turnover increase of 2.5 percent in January and turnover of non-food products was 5.0 percent higher than last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



