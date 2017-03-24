Dutch Q4 GDP Growth Slows Less Than Estimated

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economic growth eased less than initially estimated in the three months ended December, latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.





Gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter instead of a 0.5 percent increase reported earlier. In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.8 percent.

The GDP growth in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by exports and consumption by households.

On a yearly basis, the economy expanded at a steady pace of 2.5 percent in the December, revised up from a 2.3 percent growth seen in the flash report.

The annual growth in the third quarter was revised upwards from 2.4 to 2.5 percent.

For the whole year 2016, the economic growth was 2.2 percent versus 2.0 percent in 2015. This is 0.1 percentage point more than in the first calculation.

