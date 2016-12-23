Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Q3 GDP Growth Revised Up




23.12.16 07:11
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economy expanded more than initially estimated in the three months ended September, latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.


Gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter instead of a 0.7 percent climb reported earlier. In the second quarter, the economy grew at a steady pace of 0.7 percent.


The GDP growth in the third quarter was mainly driven by increased household consumption and investment. Net exports also contributed positively during the period.


The annual economic growth improved to 2.4 percent in the September quarter from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on November 15.


