Dutch Producer Confidence Highest Since Mar 2008




27.02.17 07:16
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence strengthened further in February to the strongest level in almost nine years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.


The producer confidence index rose to 7.0 in February from 6.0 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest reading since March 2008.


Producers in the industry in February were particularly positive about their order books.


They were also positive about backlog and expected activity, while the sub-index for stocks of finished products remained negative in February.


Producers in the wood and building materials industry were the most positive, followed by textile, clothing and leather industries, the agency reported.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



