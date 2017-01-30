Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Producer Confidence Highest Since Mar 2008




30.01.17 08:30
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence strengthened for the second straight month in January to its strongest level in nearly nine years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.


The producer confidence index climbed to 6.0 in January from 4.7 in December. It was the highest reading since March 2008.


All three component indicators contributed positively to the headline index in January.


Producers in the industry in January were particularly positive about their order books.


The assessment of stocks of finished products improved and their expectations about production in the next three months also strengthened.


Producers in the wood and construction industry are the most positive, followed by the operators in the oil and chemical industries, the agency said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Investorensuche für Modehauskette Wöhrl geht [...]
14:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG (english)
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Uber Fights Back After Immigration Ban Back [...]
14:44 , dpa-AFX
Garrett Brands To Acquire Frango From Macy [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...