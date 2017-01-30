Dutch Producer Confidence Highest Since Mar 2008

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence strengthened for the second straight month in January to its strongest level in nearly nine years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.





The producer confidence index climbed to 6.0 in January from 4.7 in December. It was the highest reading since March 2008.

All three component indicators contributed positively to the headline index in January.

Producers in the industry in January were particularly positive about their order books.

The assessment of stocks of finished products improved and their expectations about production in the next three months also strengthened.

Producers in the wood and construction industry are the most positive, followed by the operators in the oil and chemical industries, the agency said.

