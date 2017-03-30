Erweiterte Funktionen
Dutch Producer Confidence At 9-Year High
AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence strengthened further in March to the strongest level in nine years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
The producer confidence index rose to 7.8 in March from 7.0 in the previous month. In January, the reading was 6.0.
In March, producers in the industry were mainly positive about their production in the next three months. They were also positive about the assessment of order books and stocks of finished products.
Producers in the wood and building materials industry were the most positive, followed by transport industry, the agency said.
