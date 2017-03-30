Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Producer Confidence At 9-Year High




30.03.17 07:48
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence strengthened further in March to the strongest level in nine years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.


The producer confidence index rose to 7.8 in March from 7.0 in the previous month. In January, the reading was 6.0.


In March, producers in the industry were mainly positive about their production in the next three months. They were also positive about the assessment of order books and stocks of finished products.


Producers in the wood and building materials industry were the most positive, followed by transport industry, the agency said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:57 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Rising Risk Aversion
08:53 , dpa-AFX
INPP FY Pre-tax Profit Rises
08:48 , dpa-AFX
Norway Retail Sales Rise For Second Month
08:48 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Group publishes An [...]
08:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publis [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...